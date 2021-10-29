District 5B volleyball: First & second round results

MANHATTAN — Day one of the District 5B volleyball tournament took place at Manhattan High School on Thursday, which featured first-round byes for the top two seeds: No. 1 Jefferson Panthers and No. 2 Townsend Bulldogs.

The top three teams will advance to next week's divisional at Huntley Project.

LINK: 2021 district volleyball scores, pairings

First Round

(#3) Manhattan Tigers 3, (#6) Whitehall Trojans 1

The Manhattan Tigers advanced to the winner's bracket Thursday with a four-set victory over Whitehall: 25-23, 25-7, 21-15, 25-17. The Tigers recorded 35 kills, which was led by Oliviah Westervelt's ten. Andi Douma and Adele Didriksen both followed with eight.

Douma also controlled the net with Tereza Bannan recording two blocks each.

(#4) Three Forks Wolves 3, (#5) Big Timber Sheepherders 0

The Wolves made quick work of Big Timber sweeping past them 25-18, 25-15, 25-19. On 48 digs, Three Forks was able to capitalize on 25 kills, which was led by sophomore outside hitter Natalie Pestel who finished with nine. Haylee Wilson followed with with six.

Three Forks also recorded seven aces through three sets, which was led by Morgan Carr with three.

Second Round

(#2) Townsend Bulldogs 3, (#3) Manhattan Tigers 1

After losing the first set to Manhattan, Townsend answered back to win in four: 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20. Junior Trinity Wilson dominated the court with 20 kills. Of the Bulldogs' 49 kills, sophomore setter Emily Bird assisted 48 of those.

Townsend advances to Friday morning's quarterfinal game against the #1 Jefferson Panthers, which will start at 11 a.m. Manhattan moves down to the loser's bracket and will play the winner of #5 Big Timber versus #6 Whitehall early Friday afternoon.

(#1) Jefferson Panthers 3, (#4) Three Forks Wolves 0

The Panthers swept Three Forks in quick fashion to advance to Friday morning's quarterfinal match against Townsend: 25-14, 25-7, 25-9. Jefferson recorded 40 kills, which was led by two double-digit performances: Rachel VanBaircom (16) and Dakota Edmisten (15). They'll play #2 Townsend in the quarterfinals.

Day Two of the District 5B Tournament will pick back up Friday morning starting at 11 a.m.