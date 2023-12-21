Czech police say people have been killed in downtown Prague shooting

A shooting in downtown Prague killed several people and wounded dozens of others, and the person who opened fire is dead, Czech police said Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located in the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other shooter was at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Prague’s rescue service confirmed several people were killed and said a larger number suffered various injuries.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

