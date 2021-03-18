CSKT offers tribal educators COVID-19 vaccine

PABLO — In a press release from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health, educators who are working with students on the Flathead Reservation can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes para educators, drivers, administration, and cafeteria workers.

To schedule an appointment call 745-3525, extension 5035. More information can be found on the Tribal Health website here.

Tribal Council authorized Tribal Health to offer these shots to all educators. The shots are free and also available to all American Indians, anyone living in the same household as an American Indian, and all CSKT employees.

