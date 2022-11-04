Costco Is Selling A 60,000-Piece, 29-Foot-Long Jigsaw Puzzle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a puzzle fan, you have to take a look at Costco’s newest puzzle. It has a whopping 60,000 pieces!

Costco calls it the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The What a Wonderful World puzzle is made up of 60 extra-large 1,000-piece puzzles that combine together to form a puzzle that measures 8 feet tall and 29 feet long.

Each box contains 60 individually bagged puzzles, 60 large puzzle reference posters and a legend showing the placement of each puzzle. Because it is actually 60 smaller puzzles combined, it can be done in sections and then simply connected once it’s finished. That is, of course, if you have enough space to keep it set up while it’s being worked on!

For ages 13 and older, the puzzle features images of 187 different paintings from the Dowdle art studio. The paintings explore iconic places such as the islands of the Pacific, world-class cities like Paris, the Taj Mahal and America’s National Parks.

The puzzle is crafted from premium blue chipboard. It’s priced at $600 and ships for free. It can be shipped to locations even without a Costco store, but you must have a Costco account to purchase it.

If you think giant puzzles might be your thing, the Kodak Premium Puzzle has more than 50,000 puzzle pieces and costs $550 right now. The Ravensburger Disney Moments puzzle only has about 40,000 pieces, though it is priced much higher at $1,555.

If those price tags are a bit steep for you, Amazon also has some less giant puzzles you might prefer. Harry Potter fans can grab this 3,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Puzzle. The 32 by 45-inch puzzle is currently priced at $35 and features the Black Lake and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The same brand, Aquarius, also has a 3,000-piece Beatles puzzle that will take you on your own Magical Mystery Tour. Also measuring 32 by 45 inches, it features 100 different Beatles songs and a song key so you can spot them once you put it all together. Currently priced at $30, the puzzle is officially licensed and totally collectible.

Do you think you can conquer the massive 60,000-piece puzzle or will you be sticking to something a bit smaller?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.