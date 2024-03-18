Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to receive funding for climate resilience projects

HELENA — Projects from two Montana tribes, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), will receive a portion of $120 million for climate resilience projects.

CSKT will receive $250,000 to help kick off a plan to inventory greenhouse gas emissions and establish a carbon footprint baseline. The Tribe will use the data to develop actions to shrink its carbon footprint.

The second Montana Tribe to receive money is the Fort Belknap Community. They'll use $128,000 to hire a coordinator to develop plans for drought and fire prone areas.

According to the Department of the Interior, the Fort Belknap Community is in the highest risk tier for those threats.

Nationwide, 102 Tribes and nine tribal organizations received funding.