Thousands of Montana hunters prepare for general big game season opener

As Montana's general big game hunting season opens Saturday, thousands of hunters will hit the roads early morning, creating increased traffic as they head to their hunting spots. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 30.

For Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens, safety remains the top priority during what can be an exciting but potentially dangerous time.

WATCH: Montana Hunting Season Opens: Essential Safety Tips from Game Wardens

"I know it's exciting when you get out there on the hunt. You know you get an adrenaline rush essentially, and that can lead to some perceptual narrowing," said Capt. Josh Leonard, FWP Region 3 game warden. "Take the time, take a deep breath, look around and if it's not a safe shot, luckily there's several weeks to go after that specific animal and there will always be other opportunities."

Leonard offered one final piece of advice for hunters who make mistakes: self-report any violations, such as shooting an animal without the proper tag. The penalty for self-reporting is significantly less severe than being tracked down as a poacher.

