This Week with Fish and Wildlife: Wildfire temporarily closes Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site

LIVINGSTON — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we visit the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston.

A wildfire on Sunday swept through the area, forcing the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to close the FAS until further notice.

Jay Pape tells me that the fire burned about 8 acres of undergrowth and cottonwoods, many of which have blown down with strong winds earlier this week.

However, many are still standing and that is a safety concern for the public, thus the reason for the closure.

As of Tuesday, there were still smoldering spots in the fire area, so FWP cannot begin making a plan to rehabilitate the area until the fire is completely out.

Pape says safety is the main reason for the closure and will be the primary focus of the rehab work. He’s asking the public to simply stay away so crews can complete the work needed to re-open the Fishing Access Site. That fire was controlled by the Park County Rural fire department with aid from Livingston and Big Timber.

None of FWP’s facilities at the site were damaged, but a burned tree is near the restroom in the area.

