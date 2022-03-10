This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Your next hunting trip could begin with a click

BOZEMAN - Hunting season is right around the corner and Fish, Wildlife and Parks have made it easier to plan your big trip.

Morgan Jacobsen from FWP tells MTN’s Chet Layman all the information you need to plan the season is available at the FWP website through the hunt planner. Jacobsen says the planner has the new hunt districts with information about each ad easy as a mouse click. He says hunters can also access the current regulations for each species you might be looking to hunt.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Jacobsen says anyone who’s interested just needs to go to the FWP website, click on the hunt tab.

