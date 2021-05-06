This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Updates on local fishing access sites

BOZEMAN — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we have a couple of updates on some local fishing access sites. Morgan Jacobsen says that the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston is now open.

A couple of months ago a wildfire burned through parts of that site, leaving standing burned-out cottonwood trees that FWP determined to be hazards. Crews have been in the area and have cut down the hazardous trees. The site is now open but visitors are asked to stay out of the burned areas because of the risk of falling in stump holes and a large slash pile remains that will be burned after it dries out over the next year. Also, the area will be undergoing re-vegetation efforts and FWP doesn’t want people walking around in that area.

The other update comes from the Gallatin Forks Fishing Access site near Manhattan. The boat launch at the site is currently closed until further notice because of the ongoing work on the Nixon Bridge. Gallatin County replaced the bridge and now is working on the areas around it, and that is forcing FWP to close the boat launch at Gallatin Forks.

Jacobsen notes that the river will not be closed in that area, just the boat launch.

