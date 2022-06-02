This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Tips for hikers hitting the trail

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we’re hitting the trails. There are hundreds of miles of trails in Southwest Montana but if you’re heading out there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks Morgan Jacobsen says the big thing to remember is to stay on the marked trails. Creating shortcuts or walking alongside the trail damages the plant life in the area and can lead to erosion. He also says if you’re taking your dog with you, make sure to clean up after it. Jacobsen notes that bagging the waste isn’t enough. He says no one wants to see a doggy bag while walking along a mountain trail.

Jacobsen also notes that most trailheads have signs posted at the entrances with important information about that trail. He says it’s important to read those notices.

He also says that virtually all trails in Southwest Montana are in bear country so you should always take bear spray along on your hike. Jacobsen says more important than carrying bear spray is having it easily accessible and knowing how to use it.