This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Look for changing conditions on area rivers, streams

BOZEMAN - Spring is a great time of year in Montana but it also brings some challenges to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says spring has forced his agency to close or partially close several areas on the Madison River because of ice and flooding. Jacobsen says recent flooding has forced the partial closure of Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree fishing access sites south of Ennis. He says the boat ramp areas of these two sites are closed due to unstable ice and unpredictable river conditions. He does say the upper walk-in and parking areas of these two sites do remain open. Jacobsen also says a previous closure remains at Valley Garden and Ennis fishing access sites due to flooding and ice.

According to Jacobsen, river and ice conditions can changed quickly this time of year so he urges caution and discourages floating for right now. Jacobsen says to check with the FWP website for when those sites will be re-opened.

Partial closure on Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site lifted

ENNIS – A partial closure at the Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site has been lifted.

The partial closure began last week after ice jams caused flooding at the site, which is just south of Ennis. Flooding has subsided in this location, allowing public access to resume.

Flooding and other hazards persist at several other sites. A partial closure is still in place at Burnt Tree Hole Fishing Access Site, and full closures are still in place at Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites. Floating below Eight Mile Ford is not advised due to ice and other dangerous conditions, with no public take-outs until Ennis Lake.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting rivers because flow and ice conditions can change frequently and without warning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged due to unpredictable and rapidly changing conditions.

All sites will be reopened as soon as conditions allow.