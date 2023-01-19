This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Keeping an eye out for wildlife on roadways

We’ve had lots of snow in southwest Montana this winter, and that can be challenging for Montana’s wildlife. This Week in fish and Wildlife we talk about being on the lookout for wildlife while driving on Montana’s roadways.

FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen notes that this time of year, wildlife of all kinds are moving, looking for food. Heavy snow or icy fields can make finding that food challenging so some animals will try to find the easiest way to get to better feeding areas. Jacobsen says that often means using roadways.

He also says while most wildlife move in the early morning or later evening hours, that can bring them into conflict with commuters. Jacobsen says drivers need to be especially careful during those low light hours.

A small herd of deer were moving nearby while MTN’s Chet Layman was talking with Jacobsen just off the roadway on US 191 near the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon. Jacobsen says that stretch of road has seen many deer and elk hit by vehicles this winter. He suggests drivers slow down during those early morning or early dusk hours when the animals are most active and pay closer attention to the shoulders of the roads as well.

Jacobsen says the Montana Department of Transportation has put up signs on US 191 near the canyon and on other problem roadways around southwest Montana to warn drivers.