This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunting season starts successfully

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen is calling opening weekend a success for area hunters. He shared some information with MTN’s Chet Layman for the weekly This Week in Fish and Wildlife segment.

Jacobsen says FWP staff operated 6 game check stations across the region and all saw average or above-average success rates. He noted the Alder station recorded a nearly 16 percent rate for 330 hunters, which is much above last year. Jacobsen also says the Cameron station saw an 11 percent success rate for the 576 hunters through the station which is above the 9 percent average.

Opening weekend saw biologists checking eight white-tailed deer, 27 mule deer, 150 elk in Region 3. He says the data collected at game check stations are critical for wildlife management and future hunting limits.

Jacobsen reminds hunters they must stop at those stations, even if they were unsuccessful on their hunts. Jacobsen also reminds hunters that Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal condition found in deer, elk and moose is in parts of southwest Montana. He encourages all hunters to go to the FWP website, fwp.mt.gov to learn more.