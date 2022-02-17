This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunting season changes finalized

BOZEMAN - After months of work and hundreds of comments from Montanans, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has finalized the hunting season regulations for the next two years.

In this week’s edition of This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says some of the biggest changes will be in elk hunting in Eastern Montana. Jacobsen says the new rules will take effect beginning March 1st which is the beginning of the 2022 hunting season and will continue through the 2023 seasons. He says some of the changes involve the consolidation of hunting districts, so hunters need to check with the regulations for this season to make sure they understand those changes. He says the printed version of the new regulations will be available within the next couple of weeks, and hunters can take a look at them online soon as well.

Jacobsen says FWP goes through this season-setting program every two years.