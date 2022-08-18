This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunting on Block Management Land

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently came out with a new guide for those who like to hunt on Block Management Land.

FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says the guide contains all the information a hunter would need to access any of the Block management Land in Montana. He says it's important for hunters to remember these lands are actually privately owned. Jacobsen says hunters need to pay special attention to the rules for each of the Block Management Lands because they are all different. He says there are two types of Block management areas. He says Type 1 areas have the hunter validate his or her access simply by signing in to a sign-up box or another method called for in the rules.

According to Jacobsen Type-2 areas require validation for someone else, usually the landowner or FWP. He also says it's important to remember to treat Block Management areas as if they were your own. He says thanks to these landowners we can hunt on these lands, but misuse or abuse of these lands could lead to closure. Jacobsen says the Block Management Guides are available at the FWP office or you can download a copy by going to the FWP website, fwp.mt.gov.