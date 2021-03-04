This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunting deadlines approaching

BOZEMAN — On today’s This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Morgan Jacobsen and Chet talk about deadlines for hunting season applications.

The new season year started March first so that means everyone needs to get new hunting and fishing licenses. It also means hunters need to be planning ahead for the next hunting season because application deadlines are approaching. Jacobsen mentioned that the new and improved FWP website has great tools for helping hunters make those plans.

He also talked about new hunters and anglers. With so many new people moving to the area, people who are establishing Montana residency for hunting and fishing need to apply, in person at the FWP region office on South 19th. Everyone else can get their hunting and fishing licenses on-line.

