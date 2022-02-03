This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunter education classes coming soon

BOZEMAN - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen discussed one of the more enjoyable programs offered by FWP, namely Hunter Education classes.

Jacobsen says no firm dates for this year's classes have been set but he expects to have one in Bozeman sometime in April and a Bow Hunting Class in April in Twin Bridges. He says there will also be a later hunter education class offered in Manhattan.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS

Jacobsen says the classes, once they are set, will be listed on the FWP website. He says these classes are an important part of Montana’s hunting heritage, and the instructors enjoy them as much as the participants. The classes are required for anyone born after January 1st, 1985, to obtain a hunting license. He says folks moving to Montana from other states who can show a valid from that state or proof of a complete hunter education course can also legally hunt in Montana.

According to Jacobsen, the FWP website will be listing the upcoming classes within the next few weeks. to learn more, go to fwp.mt.gov and look for the Hunter Education section.