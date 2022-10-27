Watch Now
This Week in Fish and Wildlife: General Rifle Hunting Season opens across state

Reminder to be bear aware
On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet Layman talks with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen about the opening weekend for the General Rifle Hunting Season.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Oct 27, 2022
Jacobsen says overall hunter numbers are down thanks to the return of winter weather. He says that also impacted the success of the first weekend. Jacobsen says the return of winter will ultimately help as it will force the game that migrates to move to find food.

Jacobsen says even though it did snow and there is snow in the higher elevations, hunters should remain cautious of bear encounters. He notes they will soon be entering hibernation, but that won't fully happen until after the general hunting season closes.

