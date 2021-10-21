This Week in Fish and Wildlife: General hunting season starts Saturday

BOZEMAN — This Week in Fish and Wildlife is all about hunting. The General Hunting Season begins Saturday morning and Morgan Jacobsen visited Montana This Morning to share some things to remember before heading out.

Jacobsen stressed the importance of knowing the rules for the area where you will be hunting and making sure your license is valid and you understand it.

He also noted that there is snow in the higher elevations but many areas still have fire restrictions in lower areas. Jacobsen also wants to remind hunters that FWP is still monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease in several areas of Montana, and he suggests hunters make themselves familiar with those areas and learn more about CWD.

He says it is also important that hunters stop at Game Check Stations when they are out. FWP uses information gathered at these stations to look at animals numbers and other important information about big game in Montana. He says hunters are also encouraged to check out the hunt planner feature on the FWP website.