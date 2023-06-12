Watch Now
This Week in Fish and Wildlife: FWP to host bear safety event

Coming up tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13 FWP is providing an opportunity to learn all about bears and even gain some practice in life-saving skills.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 12, 2023
FWP's Morgan Jacobsen says FWP hosting the one-day event at Region-3 headquarters in Bozeman. Jacobsen says the event will offer everything from mounted black and grizzly bears, to talks from biologists and wildlife professionals, to an opportunity to practice using bear spray on a moving target.

He notes that carrying bear spray essential in bear country but without knowing how to use it, it won't really make much difference. Jacobsen says the event runs Tuesday from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM and is free and open to the public.

People of all ages are encouraged to attend. Jacobsen says this event is a great way to begin instilling good habits into Montana’s youngest population.

