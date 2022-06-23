This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Focus on history during Saturday presentations

THREE FORKS - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet Layman ventures out to Missouri River Headwaters State Park with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen, who says there is a full summer of special presentations scheduled this year.

Jacobsen says this summer’s focus will be on Montana history, adding that the presentations will be Saturday evenings at 7 pm near the Park Office, which is the first left once you enter the park. He also says along with history presentations there will also be a couple of musical guests this summer. Jacobsen says to find a schedule for each week, go to fwp.mt.gov and look for the Missouri River Headwaters State Park link. All presentations are free and family friendly.

Here’s the schedule of presentations: