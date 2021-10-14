This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Escape room fun planned for Lewis & Clark Caverns Park

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS STATE PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 5 to 10 pm the Lewis & Clark Caverns will host its first-ever Escape Room event.

FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says one of the rental cabins in the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park campground will be the site of the fun. Participants working in teams of no more than 6 will have 45 minutes to solve the puzzles allowing them to escape from the cabin. Jacobsen says this just highlights the variety of activities you can find at Montana’s State Parks.

He notes, besides the caverns the park has miles of hiking trails and the campground has several cabins that can be rented. Jacobsen says all materials needed for the escape room will be provided - but participants should bring chairs because there will be a marshmallow roast after the fun. He says there is a $5 per person fee to participate and those interested should email Emily Dickerson at Emily.Dickerson@mt.gov or call the park at (406) 287-3541.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect date of Oct. 16, vs. Oct. 23.

