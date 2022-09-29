This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Be bear aware while hunting this fall

BOZEMAN — Hunting season is ongoing in Montana, and that means more and more people will be venturing into bear habitat. Fish, Wildlife and Park’s Morgan Jacobsen says it's important to be bear aware this time of year. He says bears are getting ready for winter, which means human interactions are more possible.

Jacobsen says hunters heading out should be aware that grizzly bear habitat in Montana is anywhere west of Billings. He notes that while hunters try to remain quiet and camouflaged there are still steps to take to help prevent an encounter. He says all hunters should carry and know how to use bear spray. He also says hunters should work to remove downed game from the field as soon as possible.

Jacobsen says hunters should also be aware of their surroundings. He says paying attention to terrain and possible food sources can go a long way to preventing an encounter. Jacobsen notes that the archery season is in full swing and the general hunting season opens on October 22nd.

