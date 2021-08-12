This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Bat week continues, dispelling myths about bats

LEWIS AND CLARK CAVERNS STATE PARK — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Chet visits with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks' Tom Forwood about the common misconceptions and myths about bats.

Bat week at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park continues - Bat Week has been an annual event at the Caverns for 12 years, and park staff members are looking forward to sharing their passion and knowledge with visitors each night from Aug. 8 through 14.

Forwood breaks down some misconceptions about bats, explaining why bats don't usually get caught in someone's hair and if all bats carry rabies. He also explains what to do if you come across a bat during the daylight hours that doesn't seem to be acting normally.

Bat Week at the Caverns will include these presentations, some of which will be followed by bat-spotting walks:

Sunday, Aug. 8: The Misunderstood Bat, by Tom Forwood

Monday, Aug. 9: Bat Mythology, by Emily Dickerson

Tuesday, Aug. 10: River Bat Walk

Wednesday, Aug. 11: The Mystique of the Night, by Aubrey Enderle

Thursday, Aug. 12: Midnight Flight, by Zack Story

Friday, Aug. 13: The Mysterious Montana Bat Walk, by Matt Bell

Saturday, Aug. 14: The Evolution of Bats, by Ramona Radonich

Also keep an eye out on the Caverns’ social media channels for “Bat Facts,” a short video series where all members of the park staff will be sharing one of their favorite bat facts.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Related:

Bat Week takes flight at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

Researchers work to rehab image of bats during COVID-19 pandemic