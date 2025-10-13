Madison River trout habitat restoration underway in Montana

MADISON RIVER — Construction crews are working in the Madison River to improve spawning opportunities for trout populations that have declined in recent years.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks began the restoration project last week along Montana 84, focusing on several islands in the Madison River channel. The work aims to reverse declining brown trout and rainbow trout populations in this section of the river.

"This whole section of the Madison River has seen declines of abundances of trout populations, so brown trout and rainbow trout," said Morgan Jacobsen with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. "And so as a department we're looking for ways to facilitate population growth here and see those numbers come back up."

The project involves expanding islands in some areas, clearing accumulated silt, and strengthening the river's natural ability to maintain itself. These modifications will narrow the channel and increase stream velocities.

WATCH: Montana crews restore trout spawning habitat in Madison River to boost declining populations