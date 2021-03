Sellers Shockley is a senior standout at Bozeman High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is co-captain of the Debate Team, Vice President of the Leo Club and Secretary of the National Honor Society.

Sellers is also committed to community service, helping out at many local organizations. She plans to major in Education.

