Katherine Callow is a student standout at Bozeman High School with a 4.0 GPA. She plays soccer, is a member of the Speech and Debate club and is vice-president of the Rotary Interact club.

Callow was recently recognized with a “25 under 25” award. She plans to pursue a career in foreign affairs.

