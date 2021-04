With a 4.0 GPA, Brooke Bothner is an academic standout at Bozeman High School. She’s won numerous debate and journalism awards. She’s also president and co-founder of Bozeman High School Hawks Outdoors.

Brooke intends to eventually pursue a PhD in international relations, economics or political science.

