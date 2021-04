Becky Catlett is a senior standout at Bozeman High. She has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She’s involved with a wide variety of activities, including cross country and the Bozeman Inclusivity Project.

Becky plans on attending college in the western U.S. and is considering a degree in math.

