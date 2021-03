Annie Kolwyck is a senior standout at Bozeman High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is a gymnast and performs community service as a member of the Leo Club.

Annie wants to attend Clemson or Appalachian State and intends to pursue a degree in Business or Finance. Her parents are Laurie and Joe Kolwyck.

Watch Tuesdays during the 10 PM News for Student of the Week, sponsored by The Montana Television Network.