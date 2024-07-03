Roots Family Collaborative Awarded Our Community First Award

Each month First Security Bank and KBZK team up to present a local non-profit with the Our Community First Award. For the month of June Roots Family Collaborative was presented a $250 check lend a helping hand to families.

Roots Family Collaborative is a non-profit organization located in Bozeman that serves the Gallatin Valley and Park County communities and helps families with resources dealing with preconception, pregnancy, to post-partum, and beyond.

Roots focuses on connecting families with resources can be intimidating. Whether a family is dealing with loss, feeding or dietary issues, or just need to connect with other families, Roots Family Collaborative saw a need in the community and developed a dynamic one-shop stop to be able to connect and get the support that they need. From dad’s groups to infant feeding clinics, Roots can connect parents with the resources to meet their family’s needs.

KBZK would like to thank First Security Bank for their partnership and congratulate Roots Family Collaborative on being the June recipient of Our Community First.

If you know of a deserving non-profit organization that you would like to nominate you can go to our Our Community First nomination page and submit your entry for consideration.