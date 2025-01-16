Our Community First: Reese Creek Community Center

For our January Our Community First award recipient, we head just outside of Bozeman to the Reese Creek Community Center—where the historic schoolhouse is getting new life.

From hosting fundraisers to weddings and community events, the Reese Creek Center is quickly becoming a meeting place for those in the community.

First Security Bank presented the community center with a check for $250 in honor of being the first Our Community First award recipient of 2025.

