Our Community First: Greater Gallatin United Way's 'United in Purpose' campaign

First Security Bank kicked off Our Community First by presenting the Greater Gallatin United Way with $250 for this year's United in Purpose campaign.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 10, 2023
After a two-year hiatus, MTN is proud to announce we are partnering with First Security Bank to bring back Our Community First, a program that gives money each month to a deserving non-profit.

First Security Bank kicked off Our Community First by presenting the Greater Gallatin United Way with $250 for this year's United in Purpose campaign, focusing on early learning, basic needs, mental health and after-school programs.

Do you know a non-profit organization that positively impacts lives and makes a difference in our community? Click here for the Our Community First nomination form.

