Our Community First: Greater Gallatin United Way's 'United in Purpose' campaign

After a two-year hiatus, MTN is proud to announce we are partnering with First Security Bank to bring back Our Community First, a program that gives money each month to a deserving non-profit.

First Security Bank kicked off Our Community First by presenting the Greater Gallatin United Way with $250 for this year's United in Purpose campaign, focusing on early learning, basic needs, mental health and after-school programs.



Do you know a non-profit organization that positively impacts lives and makes a difference in our community? Click here for the Our Community First nomination form.