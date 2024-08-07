Our Community First: Cowboy Heaven Miniature Horse Safe Haven

First Security Bank celebrated Our Community First for July by presenting an award to Cowboy Heaven Miniature Horse Safe Haven in Belgrade.

Created in Montana, Cowboy Heaven Miniature Horse Safe Haven started as a seed when the founders rescued their first miniature horses: Minnie and Winnie. Since then, that seed has grown into numerous miniatures, dogs, goats, larger horses, and sheep, and into an idea that providing a safe haven for their furry friends was their life goal.

Brenda York, president of the Belgrade non-profit, accepted the Our Community First Award on behalf of Cowboy Heaven.

KBZK would like to thank First Security Bank for their partnership and congratulate Cowboy Heaven on being the July recipient of the Our Community First award.

