Our Community First: Bozeman Bike Kitchen helping cyclists for over a decade

BOZEMAN — First Security Bank kicked off the Month of May by presenting an Our Community First award to the Bozeman Bike Kitchen.

KBZK is proud to announce we are partnering with First Security Bank to bring back Our Community First, a program that gives money each month to a deserving non-profit.

Kara, the shop manager at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen, accepted the $250 donation and highlighted the work the Bike Kitchen does for those in the community interested in getting into the biking community. Whether it be assisting someone tuning up a bike or donating a set of wheels to someone in need, the Bike Kitchen has been providing its services for over a decade.

