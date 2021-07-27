Obituary: Thomas Henry Ward

Thomas Henry Ward passed away at the age of 67 on July 23, 2021, following a brief battle with brain cancer. Son of Robert and Betty Lou (Skank) Ward, Tom was born on December 2, 1953, in Bozeman, MT and spent his life in the Gallatin Valley.

He attended Rosary High School from 1968-1972, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Montana State University in 1976, and had a 35-year career at The House of Clean in Bozeman. He married Sue Cooper of St. Regis, MT in 1976 and they welcomed their son, Nathan in 1989.

Tom enjoyed woodworking, skiing, fishing, camping, listening to outlaw country music, and being with his family, especially his grandson, River who was born in April 2021. He will be forever remembered as a thoughtful and cheerful man by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, Tessa, and his seven siblings and their families.

A public reception will be held to honor Tom on Saturday, July 31 from 12 pm-3 pm at his son’s house located at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd, Manhattan, MT 59741.