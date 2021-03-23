Obituary: Theresa Gale Pattison

Theresa Gale Pattison passed away March 13, 2021 in Bozeman, Montana. She was born July 18, 1954 at our Dad’s duty station in Patuxent River, Maryland. She spent her childhood moving from the “east coast” to “west coast” and to Hawaii where she frolicked at the beach with all of us Navy “brats”.

After graduating High School in Everett, WA she married Dick Pattison and they made a beautiful baby boy, Brendon Pattison.

She attended school in Wenatchee, WA becoming an X-ray technologist, started her career in Auburn, WA, and later in San Diego, CA where she worked for Scripps Hospitals. Traveling the west as a technologist onboard a mobile X-ray truck, she met and journeyed with the love of her life, Dick Haseman, who drove them to various hospitals where she teched, often waiting out snowstorms in tiny towns, especially in Nebraska. After Dick passed from illness due to Vietnam service, she found herself adrift before finally settling in Montana to be near her father, Arthur Badrian, her mother, Betty Dorr, her sisters, Darla (David) and Bridget (Fred), and brother, Steve (Rhonda), along with “twins” LE and Char.

During her career and retirement Theresa was most at peace with her son, Brendon, her family and her father, Art.

Theresa was known for her quirky sense of humor and her playfulness, love of music, and good times with her many friends, especially Debbie, Sally, Patti, Robin, Linda, two (!) Valeries, and her most recent partner in crime, Marci.

She tended to and cherished her kitties, Diego and Valerie and her beloved Trixie. She was an avid Beatles fan and had a monumental classic rock CD collection. While out with friends she sometimes hopped on stage to wow the crowd.

Besides Beatles memorabilia, she collected her father’s watercolors, colorful luminaries, too many (according to her father) “chotskies”, cat decor, candles, and fairies. She artfully framed pictures of her family, friends, and her grandchildren, Caden and Chloe, as they grew and excelled in school and in athletics.

Theresa doted on her nieces, Rose and Crystal, treating them to girlytime sleepovers with plenty of sour gummy worms.

As the “oldest” sister, I knew she was the favorite child! She was Mom’s little bluebird and Dad’s traveling buddy.

She was a joy to all. We miss you Theresa and love you to the moon and back!