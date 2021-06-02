Obituary: Steven Bos

Steven Bos, a longtime resident of the Colorado Springs, Colorado area, passed away on September 15, 2020 at the Cheyenne Mountain Care Center. He was born on December 23, 1930, in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Garret and Gertrude Bos.

He was a member of the Cragmor Christian Reformed Church and spent many years volunteering with his wife, Gloria, as part of the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program.

Steven will be remembered for all the lives he's touched through his honorable volunteering with disaster relief, as an accomplished dairy farmer, and as a dependable husband to his late wife, Gloria. He enjoyed playing games with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, and reading the Bible. Steven was a dedicated Christian and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria; his sister, Jean; and his brother, Edward.

He is survived by his siblings, Alice Kingma, Gary Bos, and Marilyn DeVries; his step- children, Deborah L. Reynolds, Randall F. Reynolds, Valerie M. Reynolds, Douglas S. Reynolds, Kevin B. Reynolds, and Julie A. Smart; and his grandchildren, Robert S. Enriquez, Yvette L. Enriquez, Crisselda J. Clark, Daniel Landwehr, Timothy Landwehr, Amanda Reynolds, Ashley Lindeman, Matthew Reynolds, Kevin Reynolds Jr., Jessica Hines, Aaron Hakes, and Amber Parr.

The family would like to thank the caregivers that saw Steven through his final years. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 12 at Hills Cemetery in Manhattan, Montana. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Cragmor Christian Reformed Church, 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80907. To view a live stream of the service, please visit: https://youtu.be/pFix9BgZUxo [youtu.be]

Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.”