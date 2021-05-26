Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Axtell Overstreet

Long-time Belgrade resident Sandra "Sandy" Axtell Overstreet passed away May 22, 2021. She was 81.

Sandy is survived by her children; Tami (Jim) Pelletier, Tony (Kris) Overstreet, and Tim (Amy) Krushensky; Grandchildren, Jerry (Becky) Overstreet, Danny (Nina) DeBates, Misty DeBates, Joseph Pelletier, Natalie Pelletier, Zoey Krushensky, Max Krushensky, and Evey Krushensky; Great-grandchildren, Annissa Overstreet, Mikayla Johnson, Reese Krushensky and Emil DeBates; Great-great-grandchildren, Conley Trisdale, Korah Ricker, and Saint Ricker.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her great-grandson.

Sandy enjoyed crocheting and made hundreds of blankets for her family and friends. She enjoyed taking her best friend Sonja Shearman to town for a "shopping trip" and "lunch.” She was a dedicated Town Pump employee in Belgrade, MT for 22 and 1/2 years before she retired at the age of 79. She loved all her customers and the many friends that she made while there.

Sandy especially loved spending time with her family, enjoying many holidays, birthdays, and backyard BBQs.

Viewing at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral procession will start at approximately 12:15 from Dokken-Nelson to Sunset Hills Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. All friends and family in the community are invited to attend.