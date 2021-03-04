Obituary: Samuel H. Speerstra, Jr.

Samuel H. Speerstra, Jr., 78, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Sam was born February 8, 1943 to Samuel Speerstra, Sr. and Dora (West) Speerstra in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Sam was raised in Oil City, graduating from Cranberry Area High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962-66 at Fortuna Air Force Station in North Dakota.

On February 6, 1966, Sam married Sandra Early. The couple has two daughters, Alicia and Michelle.

He continued serving his country for 39 years through Civil Service with the Department of Defense for the Air Force, both at Fortuna AFS and at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. They lived in Westby and Great Falls, Montana before moving to Belgrade to enjoy retirement with beautiful mountain views.

Sam was married to his best friend. Together they camped, fished, hiked, biked, and traveled with friends and family. He spent many seasons with his dad, brothers, nephews, and buddies hunting the “elusive wapiti”. At every chance he could, he cheered on his grandsons in football, wrestling, track, and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Dorrie.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra; daughters, Alicia (Brett) Chenoweth of Wisconsin and Michelle (Mick) Petersen of Colstrip, MT; grandsons, James, John, and Robert Chenoweth and Beau Petersen; sisters, Ann (George) Beebe of VA, Donna (Lynn) Rembold of PA, and Karen (Matt) McSparren of PA; brothers, Cliff (Patty) Speerstra and Henry (Debbie) Speerstra, all of PA; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sam’s name may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.