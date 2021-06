Ruth E. Arnold

January 18, 1932-June 22, 2021

She lived, she loved, she died. Ruth believed that if you didn’t know her in life, you didn’t need to know her in death.

A celebration of her life will be held Wed, June 30, at 3 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Should friends desire, memorials in Ruth’s name may be made to the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N. Tracy Ave. Bozeman 59715.