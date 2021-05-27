Obituary: Ronald “Ron” Christensen

Ronald “Ron” Christensen passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Belgrade.

Ron was one of five kids born to Chester and Anne (Bertelsen) Christensen on October 18, 1948, in Williston, ND. He graduated from Antelope High School in Antelope, MT, and soon after enlisted in the National Guard to serve an honorable 6 years.

Ron started his work career in Soil Conservation and moved into construction for the rest of it. His last job was the new Winco Grocery Store in Bozeman, MT. This job had Ron meeting new people who were quickly turned into friends due to his infectious laugh and ability to tell great stories.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that required him to be in his garage or outdoors.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Shari (Steve) Droll; son, Michael (Linzee) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Kelly Christensen; sister, Bonnie (Lee) Kohler; sister-in-law, Arlene Christensen; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cindy Diane Christensen; both of his parents; son, Scott Ronald Christensen; brothers, Curtis and Gary; and sister, Sandra Doud. Ron loved his family dearly and will be missed by all.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2:00 P.M. at Fulkerson Funeral Home in Plentywood. Interment to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

