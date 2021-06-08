Obituary: Robert Jerry Noon

Robert Jerry Noon, 79, of Belgrade passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born January 2, 1942 in Bozeman to Jeremiah and Violet (Notman) Noon.

Bob grew up near Porcupine Creek in the Gallatin Canyon until moving to Belgrade as a teenager, graduating from Belgrade High School (in the Quaw building) in 1960. He then attended the University of Montana in Missoula, studying Forestry for three years.

In 1965, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army. A few months later, he married Patsy Krieg, who he met in college, at St. Xavier’s Cathedral in Missoula. After his return to service, Bob was deployed to Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967.

He enjoyed his work at lumber mills, mostly working with scaling and logging. He also had his own firewood sales business and was then Custodian at Belgrade schools shortly before his retirement.

Bob loved everything outdoors, particularly fishing! He enjoyed camping, hiking, and gardening – he loved to watch things grow.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Noon, in 2013; his son, Michael Noon, in 2020; and his parents, Jeremiah and Violet Noon.

Survivors include his daughter, Jodi Noon Ballardo (Rodrigo) of Belgrade; son, Jason Noon (Teri) of Belgrade; and five grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 12 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.