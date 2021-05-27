Obituary: Robert J. “Bob” Kimbley

Robert J. “Bob” Kimbley, 88, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born on June 27, 1932 in Pueblo, CO to James and Mae Kimbley. As a child, he grew up in Trinidad, CO in a coal mining camp where his dad worked as a Coal Miner.

While he was attending Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA, he met the love of his life, Muriel Atkinson. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked for General Dynamics as an Electronic Technician.

Bob and Muriel were married on June 7, 1953, and they had four daughters, Debra, Cindy, Barbara, and Jeanette. He loved hunting, fishing, backpacking, kayaking and all things outdoors.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra, Cindy, Barbara, and Jeanette (Sam); 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter; brother, Bill (Heidi) and sister, Peggy.

Funeral services will be held on Sat, May 29 at 9:00 am at the Belgrade Alliance Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 11 am at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

