Obituary: Peggy (Dolores) Marie Hebnes

Peggy (Dolores) Marie Hebnes (90) passed away April 20, 2021. She was born in Bozeman, MT, on October 1, 1930, to Lewis and Dorothy Mann of the Trail Creek area, east of Bozeman. The family moved to Livingston when she was young, and she attended school there. In the mid-1940s the family moved to Clyde Park. She continued to live there until her marriage to Theodor L. Hebnes in 1950. The Hebnes family lived in Livingston, Ronan, and finally settled in Bozeman.

Peggy worked at Colonel’s Restaurant before getting her cosmetology license from Mr. Macks. She went on to work for the Bozeman School District as a cook and manager. After retirement, she continued to work, helping her daughter with her ceramic business, making and packaging cookies for the Montana Monster Cookie company, and driving for rental car agencies. Her independent spirit fed her love of traveling. She would often grab her bag and drive to Oregon, Washington, or Arizona to visit family and friends. She found great joy in her grandchildren and spent as much of her spare time as she could with them.

Along with traveling, she enjoyed crocheting and reading. In her later years, she volunteered her sewing skills for quilt donations. She is survived by her husband, Ted, of Bozeman; her daughter Dot (Bryan) Vieth of East Helena MT; her son Tom (Claudia) Hebnes of Anchorage AK; her brother Ted (Kelly) Mann of Arizona; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.


