Obituary: Patti Orndorff

Patti Orndorff, 86, of Livingston, passed away March 18, 2021. She was born November 14, 1934, in Livingston, MT, to Cy and Lillie May Robinson.

Patti was a member of Class of 1952, Park High School, in Livingston. She met her husband, John Orndorff, at Pine Creek Methodist Church Camp and later married him at Pine Creek United Methodist Church on April 23, 1955. They had two daughters, Susan and Merri.

They traveled in Europe, courtesy of the United States Air Force, as John was a commissioned meteorologist in the Air Force. They were stationed in Germany and England, as well as California, Washington, Texas, Michigan and Florida. Patti, a history lover, visited several English churches to create a rubbing of the memorial brasses dating from the 1300s to the 1700s. After retirement, they returned to Livingston, where she enjoyed gardening, community service and the Yellowstone National Park. Patti was an avid bear collector. She belonged to the Livingston Business and Professional Womens’ Club, the Livingston Junior Womens’ Club, the Pioneer Society and the Park County Genealogical Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Jean Schuler (and Jack Schuler); her husband, John Orndorff; one grandchild, Kelli; and one great-grandchild, Riley.

Patti is survived by her daughters, Susan Johnson and Merri Ketterer; six grandchildren, Andy, Shannon, Herb, Terry, Emily and Corin; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Olive, Brennan, Lily, James, Scarlett and Mila.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patti’s name may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 911 West 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

