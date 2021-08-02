Obituary: Patricia Ann Baumbauer

Patricia Ann Baumbauer passed away on July 20, 2021 after living a full life for 96 years. Born in Wabash, Indiana on April 11, 1925, she was the youngest child of Orellead Jeremie "Nobby” or “OJ" Aubertin and Wilhemina Marie "Minnie" Gfell Aubertin.

Pat grew up in Wabash and met Richard Baumbauer while they were in high school there. She attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana and graduated in 1947. They were married in 1949 after Dick returned from service in the Air Force during WWII and they had three children - Susan, Teresa, and David.

An avid bowler and a reluctant golfer, Pat was a homemaker while the family moved several times during Dick's career with General Electric, but they always returned to Ft. Wayne, Indiana. A highlight of Pat's life was the four years the family spent in Singapore in the early 1970s. After Dick's passing in 2003, Pat moved to Bozeman, Montana to be nearer to her children and grandchildren. She lived at Aspen Pointe for 17 years and enjoyed many friendships and games of bridge.

Pat is survived by her children, Susan (James) Holloway of Deadwood, SD, Terry Baumbauer, and David (Cathy) Baumbauer of Bozeman; grandchildren, Ben Holloway, Liz (Luke) Clement, Sara (John) Frieseke, and Carol Baumbauer; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will honor her life with a private service.