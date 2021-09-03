Obituary: Martha Baker

Martha Baker, 72, formerly of Belgrade, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021, with immediate family by her side. She was born to Rodolfo Reynaga Iniguez and Manuela Gonzalez Sainz on July 7, 1949 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Martha graduated from high school and received a Bilingual Executive Secretary Degree from Universidad Femenina de Guadalajara in 1967.

She was married to William C. Baker, Jr. on March 9, 1979, after a blind date a few months earlier. They lived together in Seattle for 14 years before relocating to Belgrade in 1993.

Just three months after meeting William, she decided to move to the United States and begin a new life. While never losing her Hispanic Heritage, Martha was a devoted American. So much so that she began a path towards citizenship thirty years later. On September 11, 2003 Martha fulfilled her dream and became a United States citizen in Helena, Montana. With occupations that include Mexicana Airlines ticket agent, bank teller, secretary, and director of an after-school program, she enjoyed working with people. One of Martha’s major accomplishments was restructuring the Swing Shift program at Heck/Quaw School. She helped to shape many lives in the Gallatin Valley and will be thought of as a vital piece of the community. Her kindness and sense of humor will be remembered by those who knew her well.

Martha was a dedicated mother, wife, and avid traveler. Growing up in Mexico during the early fifties she was raised by nuns in a Catholic household and she developed a lifelong affiliation with the Catholic Church. She experienced multiple trips to Europe, South America, Canada, and the U.S. with both the church and friends, with one trip spanning around three months that took her all over Europe. In the later years, Martha was able to enjoy trips with her family to the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada, and Hawaii. These past few years, she enjoyed time away from the cold Montana winters and found solace in month-long trips to Mexico every February.

Martha is survived by her three brothers, Benjamin, Humberto, and Fernando Reynaga of Guadalajara; her husband, William; and two sons, Bert Baker and Cory Baker of Belgrade.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Gallatin River Hideaway, 135 Hideaway Dr., Bozeman. Anyone close to Martha is more than welcome to attend the service. Please feel free to express your thoughts, memories, or words that incapsulate her life. The service will provide food, music, and assorted beverages. The family would like to express our thanks for the help and care given by Logan Health Medical Facility in efforts to prolong her life. In lieu of flowers, we request you make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ASPCA.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]