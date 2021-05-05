Obituary: Mark John Westerberg

Mark John Westerberg, 58, of Bozeman passed away on May 2, 2021, doing what he so enjoyed, ATV riding with his friends. Born February 6, 1963, Mark had recently retired from his 35-year career as a letter carrier in Colorado and Montana.

Mark enjoyed being outdoors including skiing, golfing, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family.

He leaves behind his wife, Sandra; sons, Craig (Holly) and Shane; grandsons, Seth and Brock; mother, Lona Tucker; father, John Westerberg; and brothers, Bradley and Brian.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chad; and sisters, Debbie and Toni.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.