Obituary: Lucille Ann (DeBoer) TeSelle

Lucille Ann (DeBoer) TeSelle went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19th, 2021. She was born December 15, 1929 in Bozeman, Montana to Charles and Anna DeBoer. She received her grade school education at the Baker Creek School near Belgrade and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1947.

She started her piano lessons at the age of 7, played for church services at age 13, and played for her first wedding, also at the age of 13. She graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, Oregon, then transferred to Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. Lucille married Ben TeSelle on February 13, 1953 in Bozeman, Montana. She taught piano lessons from 1953 to 2017. She was an active member of the Bozeman Piano Teachers Association, the Montana Music Teachers Association, and the National Music Teachers Association. Lucille played the organ and piano for Grace Bible Church for over 50 years, and she played for hundreds of funerals and weddings.

For years, Lucille volunteered in a variety of ways with many organizations throughout the Gallatin Valley. She introduced the Encouraging Cards ministry to Grace Bible Church. Lucille loved her family, grandchildren, music, friends, and relatives. She enjoyed making clothes and crafts for others and was always ready to help someone in need with a homemade gift, card, or ride to the grocery store. Lucille helped on the farm however needed, cashiered multiple auctions, and traveled with the local Bozeman Senior Center group to Nova Scotia, Switzerland, and more. The last few years of her life were challenging as she longed for her home in heaven. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna DeBoer; brothers Ted and Norman; three-year old sister Margaret; sisters Ruth Swanson (St. Paul, Minnesota) and Mae DeHaan; brothers-in-law Henry DeHaan and Tilford Swanson; and sister-in-law Marie DeBoer.

Lucille is survived by a daughter Cindy (Jim) Hoschouer, a son Dan (Kim) TeSelle, and daughter Della (Steve) Smith; five grandsons, Chad(Lauren) and Cole Smith, Jake (Jordan), Nick and Joey TeSelle; three granddaughters, Kaydee Anne, Kylie and Kelsie TeSelle; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden and Camille TeSelle and Barrett Smith – all of Bozeman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of VanOver’s Open Arms Elder Care and Bozeman Hospice for their excellent care of Lucille, especially during the last few months of her life.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Bible Church, Bozeman, Montana on Tuesday, March 30 at 1:00 P.M. A private family interment will be conducted at the Meadow View Cemetery prior to her memorial service. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to Grace Bible Church Music Ministry, Gideon’s International, VanOver’s Open Arms Elder Care of Belgrade, or any charity of your choice. Please see www.dokkennelson.com for a live stream link to watch virtually.

